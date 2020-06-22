MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Community leaders are alarmed as COVID-19 numbers continue to creep up. The same goes for those who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

The coronavirus is working its way into a much younger demographic, who are often asymptomatic.

“We have seen in the last week or so an increase of COVID positive cases coming into the Jackson Health System,” said June Ellis, associate chief nursing officer at JMH.

Miami-Dade hospitalization numbers have increased, accelerating through June.

“At our peak in April, we were seeing about a 167 cases. Today, we spiked to 204 cases… it is the first time we have been over 200,” said Ellis.

On Saturday, there were 4,049 new cases registered statewide, the highest single-day number ever.

Jackson Health Systems is feeling the impact of those increases.

“In the last week we have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in our ICU,” said Dr. David Joseph De La Zerda. “Wery young patients as compared with the first wave.”

Keeping the two-week average for positive tests under 10% is the goal. For five days last week, that number was exceeded by 2.3 points.

“Obviously, if you test more you are going to get more,” Ellis said. “I think what is important to know is the more testing, the more positivity, so we are seeing more positive throughout this testing, that’s an important factor.”

Health professional say lack of self-discipline when it comes to social distancing and not wearing masks the likely culprit that put 776 in area hospitals.

“Please do your part. We are doing our part as we continue to see more and more young and sick patients,” said De La Zerda.

The doctors at Jackson say testing is vital to slow down the spread of coronavirus.