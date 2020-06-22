MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Mayor Dale Holness said the county and cities will begin to toughen up enforcement of coronavirus-related rules.

If shops and restaurants are found not following the guidelines, the mayor said they’d be closed down for at least 24 hours.

The enforcement plan comes as a result of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Broward County.

Leaders believe they’re seeing many problems coming from large gatherings at restaurants.

Mayor Holness said officials and deputies have been going into places and reminding them about the rules.

But the warning period, similar to Miami-Dade, is coming to an end.

“Those restaurants that act like clubs, where there’s no mask wearing. And some restaurants that might be clubs but claim that they’re serving food. To qualify, you have to have 50% of your revenue come from serving food, not from alcohol. If we find they are bending the rules, they’ll be shut down also,” he said.

The mayor said people need to have their mask.

He suggests wearing it in public too since it’s sometimes hard to social distance on sidewalks.

As for the new enforcement, there will be a news conference at BSO on Wednesday at 11 a.m.