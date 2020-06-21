MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting.

Investigators said at the moment they don’t have a suspect, a description or a motive behind Saturday night’s shooting. They’re still trying figure out why this happened in the first place.

“This was animalistic, like there’s no other way to put it. I was right there,” said witness Ricky Martin.

Martin said he witnessed the drive-by shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured near 167th St. and NE 1st Ave. in north Miami Beach.

Martin said he was stopped behind the victim’s car when another vehicle pulled up along the driver’s side and began firing.

“It was a crazy scene. I was sitting behind the victim and about seven or eight shots were let out and it was bad,” he said.

The victims drove off before eventually crashing. That’s where Martin says two young ladies tried to help.

“The two young ladies were on the scene when I pulled up and they were helping out trying to get the gentleman to breathe. The young lady checked his pulse. He was alive and moaning when I had contact with him,” Martin said. “As I went to go get the police officer from the gas station, he expired.”