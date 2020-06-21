Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Legendary former Dolphins running back Jim Kiick has died.
Kiick is best known for playing on the 1971 and 1972 Super Bowl teams.
He was part of a three-headed backfield with pro football hall of fame fullback Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris.
After his football career, Kiick became a private investigator with the Broward Public Defenders Office.
Kiick was diagnosed with dementia and early onset Alzheimer’s several years ago.
He passed away Saturday night at the age of 73.
