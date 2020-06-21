Comments
Washington is taking notice on racism in America and police reform – and so is South Florida.
Eliott Rodriguez participated in a virtual roundtable meeting hosted by two members of Congress who represent our area.
Local protesters, activists and community leaders were among those who participated.
GUESTS:
Rep. Ted Deutch, (D) Florida 22nd District
Rep. Lois Frankel, (D) Florida 21st District
Patrick Franklin, Urban League of Palm Beach County
Rev. Ronald Brown, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
