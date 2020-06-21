CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
By Eliott Rodriguez
Washington is taking notice on racism in America and police reform – and so is South Florida.

Eliott Rodriguez participated in a virtual roundtable meeting hosted by two members of Congress who represent our area.

Local protesters, activists and community leaders were among those who participated.

GUESTS:

Rep. Ted Deutch, (D) Florida 22nd District

Rep. Lois Frankel, (D) Florida 21st District

Patrick Franklin, Urban League of Palm Beach County

Rev. Ronald Brown, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church

Eliott Rodriguez

