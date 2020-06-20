MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A prayer walk in support of change took place Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, while demonstrators marched in Miami.

New Dimensions Christian outreach organized the peaceful walk, where participants carried signs and messages of peace and action.

Organizers say they hope that prayer can bring about a positive shift in their community and in the nation.

Meanwhile, in Miami, a march with professional organizations and local community members joining each other in solidarity.

The event put on by the Progressive Firefighters Association, with the goal to honor black lives, encourage peace, and fight for justice.

“I want to paint a picture, and I want people to understand that we stand with you in solidarity. But I don’t condone bringing down our communities and burning down our communities. Martin Luther King stood for none of that. He was a righteous man, a man that stood for peace,” said Kenneth Bell, event organizer.

And a symbolic ending to the rally at Martin Luther King park, as people of all races coming together for the cause.