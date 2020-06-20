MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the entire 2020 Columbus High School graduating class on Saturday.
Graduates drove away from the track with their diplomas and even took a victory lap at the famed South Florida track.
The class made up of almost 400 teen boys received their certificates of graduation at the start/finish.
The caravan of cars was led by an official NASCAR pace car.
“These are challenging times we are all facing, and it’s gratifying to know we’re able to bring some enjoyment for these students,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “They all have very bright futures, and hopefully this is something they will always cherish. To receive your diploma at the same spot where Jimmie Johnson clinched a NASCAR-record seven championships is pretty special.”
