MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 10 a.m. on June 20, 2020.
FLORIDA: 89,748 confirmed cases
- One day increase: 3,822 cases
- Residents: 87,643
- Deaths: 3,104
- Hospitalizations: 12,774
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 1,522,876
- Negative Test Results: 1,443,123
- Percent Positive: 5.9%
MIAMI-DADE: 24,376 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 23,376; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 472
- Deaths: 864
- Hospitalizations: 3,673
- Total Tests: 250,352
- Negative: 225,765; Awaiting Results: 137; Inconclusive: 102
- Percent Positive: 9.7%
BROWARD: 10,448 confirmed cases
- Residents: 10,172; Non-Residents: 276
- Deaths: 367
- Hospitalizations: 1,844
- Total Tests: 157,237
- Negative: 146,719; Awaiting Results: 24; Inconclusive: 13
- Percent Positive: 6.6%
MONROE: 150 confirmed cases
- Residents: 138, Non-Residents: 12
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 15
- Total Tests: 4,502
- Negative: 4,352; Awaiting Results: 112, Inconclusive: 0
- Percent Positive: 3.3%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 2,192,279 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 118,467 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 8,520,761 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 454,625
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
