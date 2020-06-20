CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 10 a.m. on June 20, 2020.

FLORIDA: 89,748 confirmed cases

  • One day increase: 3,822 cases
  • Residents: 87,643
  • Deaths: 3,104
  • Hospitalizations: 12,774
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 1,522,876
  • Negative Test Results: 1,443,123
  • Percent Positive: 5.9%

MIAMI-DADE: 24,376 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 23,376; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 472
  • Deaths: 864
  • Hospitalizations: 3,673
  • Total Tests: 250,352
  • Negative: 225,765;  Awaiting Results: 137; Inconclusive: 102
  • Percent Positive: 9.7%

BROWARD: 10,448 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 10,172; Non-Residents: 276
  • Deaths: 367
  • Hospitalizations: 1,844
  • Total Tests: 157,237
  • Negative: 146,719; Awaiting Results: 24; Inconclusive: 13
  • Percent Positive: 6.6%

MONROE: 150 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 138, Non-Residents: 12
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 15
  • Total Tests: 4,502
  • Negative: 4,352; Awaiting Results: 112, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive: 3.3%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 2,192,279 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 118,467 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 8,520,761 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 454,625
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

