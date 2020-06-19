Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Wilton Manors on Friday afternoon.
It happened near Andrews Avenue, south of Oakland Park Boulevard.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a silver Cadillac sedan with several bullet impacts on its windshield.
Authorities said one person had been taken to Broward Health.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be handling the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
