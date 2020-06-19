MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a soggy Thursday, South Florida woke to mainly dry conditions on Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon highs will climb to near 90 degrees.

With the heating of the day and plenty of moisture, storms will develop again this afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

Friday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s and the chance for spotty storms.

Saturday we officially kick off Summer as the Summer Solstice will take place at 5:44 p.m. when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. It will be the longest day of the year with the most amount of daylight as the sun will rise at 6:30 a.m. and set at 8:15 p.m.

It will certainly feel like Summer with highs climbing to the upper 80s and the potential for scattered storms.

On Sunday, for Father’s Day, we will see a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for spotty storms. Highs will rise to around 90 degrees.

Drier Saharan dust is helping suppress any cyclone development right now. That Saharan dust will move towards South Florida early to middle of next week and will likely lower our rain chances and lead to hazy skies.