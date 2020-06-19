MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The American Airlines Arena in downtown Miami ticked off the names of black lives lost over years on Friday.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra held a town hall meeting with the entire team roster

Heat star Jimmy Butler says it is time for all of us to seize the moment.

“And now, you know, is the time for change. It has been for so long. And now that everybody’s coming together. We just got to stay unified in that and because it’s not one person other than everybody, everybody’s in the same room together.”

Meanwhile, Derek Jeter took part in a frank conversation about baseball shortcomings when it comes to diversity.

The Marlins’ General Manager shows support for making changes.

Jeter says baseball as an industry needs to back it up now with action.

“Need to see more people of color. More diversity at the owner’s meetings, need to see the GM’s meetings.”