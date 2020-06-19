MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for the gunman who shot a man near the Paramount Miami Worldcenter.
It happened Thursday night around 8:45 p.m.
Miami police said the man was shot multiple times about a block away from the condominium during a robbery.
A witness said the man walked into the condo’s lobby after being wounded. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed in serious condition.
The shooting happened about eight blocks away from another shooting on Tuesday. In that incident, shots were fired by two different groups, four persons of interest were taken into custody. It’s not known what sparked the shooting, but no one was injured.
Police are still looking for two people in connection to Tuesday’s shooting.
