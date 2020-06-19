CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Inter Miami CF player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team did not identify the player but said he is asymptomatic and is isolating.

The discovery was made following a round of mandatory club testing this week.

In a health screening questionnaire administered daily to players, the player said he had been in close contact with an individual who showed mild symptoms.

Inter Miami resumed team workouts in Fort Lauderdale last week to get ready for the MLS restart next month.

