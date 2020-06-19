MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has reported its biggest jump yet in new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the state’s health department reported an additional 3,822 cases in a 24 hour period bringing the total to 89,748. There were an additional 43 deaths, bringing the total to 3,104. The percentage of positive tests is 5.9 percent.

On Thursday, the state reported an additional 3,208 cases and 43 additional deaths.

Total hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases are now at 12,774. The state’s overall percentage of positive tests was 5.9 percent.

In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 522 cases for a total of 24,376 cases. The county also saw an increase of five deaths bringing the total to 864 deaths. The overall percentage of positive tests is 9.7 percent.

In Broward, there were an additional 337 cases bringing the tally to 10,448 cases. There were two additional deaths for a total of 367 deaths. Its percentage of positive tests is 6.6 percent.

Monroe saw an increase of four cases, bringing its total to 150 cases. There were no additional deaths. Its percentage of positive tests is 3.3 percent.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the upward trend in confirmed cases is mostly a reflection of more testing being conducted combined with some spikes in some agriculture communities, but the number of tests conducted daily peaked three weeks ago and the percentage of positive tests is nearly 6%, more than double the rate of 2.3% in late May.

Desantis is attributing the alarming trend to increased testing, outbreaks in high-risk areas like jails, assisted living facilities and migrant worker communities.