MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We had seen COVID-19 positive tests amongst college football teams, and UFC fighters.

In the last 24 hours, more positive tests amongst professional teams in Florida.

An asymptomatic Inter Miami soccer player has tested positive for COVID-19 after a round of mandatory team tests.

The west coast of Florida is in the spotlight as 3 pro teams have shut down their facilities.

In Dunedin, a Toronto Blue Jays player reportedly showed COVID-type symptoms.

Five Philadelphia Phillies baseball players and 3 staff members, tested positive in Clearwater.

Just 23 miles away, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning had 5 positive tests, a week and a half after players returned to the ice. Three players and 2 team staffers tested positive. Teams are now conducting contact tracing.

In South Florida, Panthers players are back on the ice, getting ready for training camp.

CBS4 spoke to Panthers’ Brett Connolly. He expressed confidence in the Panther’s medical staff and the league’s return to play protocol.

“I think you gotta trust, especially your team staff. They’ve been great. We’ve been getting informed and any questions the doctors have been answering. Anything we’ve needed to know there’s been regular calls with the NHL just to give us updates on what’s going on. I think you have to trust the people that are hired for those situations.”

The USTA announced Thursday, it will play this year’s US Open tennis tournament without fans.

They played out a comprehensive plan to ensure players are safe and feel even if a player tests positive, it won’t shut down the event.

Dr. Brian Hainline, of the USTA Medical Board, said this, “If they do become infected, the way the inner bibble is, they will not be physically in contact with any of the other players the way everything is set up. We’re going to be doing the regular testing, so even if someone does test positive during the tournament we’re confident that the disease won’t spread to the other players because of how everything has been worked out and modeled.”

Tennis likely is in a better spot, being an individual sport.

MLS teams report to Orlando next week to train.

NHL training camps are set to open July 10th.

Later in July, the NBA starts games in Orlando and the NFL is scheduled to begin training camp.