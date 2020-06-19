FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Amid calls for a change, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has announced a police reform pledge and initiatives for his office.
The sheriff, who is running for re-election in August, promises a reduction in the use of force by deputies.
He wants to mandate racial equity and implicit bias training for all law enforcement personnel. He wants citizens appointed to the Professional Standards Committee.
Tony also said he wants to establish a law enforcement trust fund. It will distribute at least $250-thousand at least $250,000 distributed annually to BSO’s Youth Development Program.
Tony has called on the other candidates running for sheriff to sign the pledge.
“I call on my opponents to join me in signing this pledge as well. While I plan on earning voters’ confidence on August 18, this issue is bigger than politics. No matter who wins, this is the agenda that Broward County needs,” he said in a statement.
