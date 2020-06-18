MIAMI SHORES (CBSMIAMI)—-A grieving brother is speaking out after a 20-year-old mother who recently gave birth was found murdered in her car in the Village of Miami Shores.

“I just, whoever did this. I have no words for this. My mom has been crying all day and my grandmother is a wreck,” said Dinne Parris, whose sister Precious Paraison was found inside a white Nissan sedan on Northwest 104th Street just west of North Miami Avenue.

Parris said he and his family were devastated and remembered Paraison’s pride at recently becoming a new mother and sharing photos of her new baby on Facebook.

Chopper4 revealed sobering images of dozens of evidence markers and shell casings on the ground by Paraison’s sedan that had a yellow tarpaulin on it and a BMW SUV was nearby with a large bullet hole in the front, passenger side window. Both vehicles were eventually towed from the scene. A large orange arrow was painted on the street revealing where the shooting happened.

This was the first homicide since 2018 in Miami Shores where murders are investigated by Miami-Dade Police.

“I don’t know what to say. This could be anyone’s child. They told me it was my sister. They showed me a picture. This makes no sense at all. This is ridiculous. I mean she lived 50 blocks away from here, 50 blocks. What was she doing here? I don’t why,” Parris said.

“I just saw here like at 1 to 1:30 in the morning when I was about to go to sleep,” he added. “She was home and she was good. My grandma says she saw her take the keys and leave and then I went to sleep. Then my grandma and my dad said she was gone. She had to have been meeting up with something or someone. This looks like she was set up. For her to be the only one shot here and for her to be the only one on the scene shot here, that makes no sense to me.”

The gunfire woke up neighbors.

One neighbor named Alexis said “It sounded like a machine gun going off around 2 a.m.”

Another neighbor named John said, “I probably heard between 8 and 10 shots but I don’t know how many. I was coming out of a sleep. To me, it sounded like some high automatic or semi-automatic rifle because when I heard it it was like phoom, phoom, phoom, phoom, phoom.”

“I immediately called the police non-emergency line to get someone out here,” he added.

Miami Shores police responded and Miami-Dade police were called in to investigate the homicide.

Miami-Dade Police are making a special appeal for the public’s help in this case.

“This is a senseless tragedy all around. Detectives believe she was an innocent bystander in all of this. It is our understanding that she recently became a mother. We need the community’s assistance to be able to put together whatever we can so we can bring justice to this family. If anyone in the community saw anything or heard anything, the most minimum information could be helpful. If you did we urge you to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

“Our detectives not only in this case but every case work arduously around the clock and our detectives really want to bring justice to the family. We are asking for the community’s assistance and whatever information they can give us,” said Rodriguez. “We are looking for witnesses and need them to come forward.”

He said police do not have a motive or a description to release of any suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000.