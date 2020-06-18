MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and Miami Shores Police were called to a deadly shooting in a residential neighborhood early Thursday morning.
CBS4 crews saw two cars with bullet holes on Northwest 104 Street off North Miami Avenue in Miami Shores.
A white BMW had a bullet hole through the passenger side window and a white Nissan next to it was covered partially in a yellow tarp.
“On Thursday, June 18, 2020, the city of Miami Shores Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of 10334 North Miami Avenue in Miami Shores. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased, adult female inside of a white vehicle. There is no subject(s) nor any additional information at this time,” according to a statement from Miami-Dade police.
A possible family member arrived at the crime scene around 5:30 Thursday morning. They spoke briefly with detectives before driving away, followed by a Miami Shores police car.
The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation.
