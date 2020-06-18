FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – If you’re planning a trip to the Keys, be sure to take along a mask.

Monroe County has made wearing a facial covering in public settings mandatory effective immediately.

The mandate applies to all employees and all customers in business establishments where there is a roof overhead.

Restaurant and bar customers can remove them while seated and eating or drinking. People working out at gyms are allowed to remove them while actively exercising, provided there is at least six feet of distance from the next closest person.

The ordinance recommends that everyone over six years old carry a mask with them whenever they are away from home and wear it whenever they come within six feet of another person.

A face covering must cover the nose and mouth and may include a face mask, homemade mask, or other cloth, silk, or linen covering, such as a scarf, bandana, handkerchief, or other similar cloth covering

Violation of the ordinance is punishable by fines, but not jail time.

The ordinance applies throughout the county, though the City of Key West and other municipalities may adopt ordinances with different requirements.

Monroe County Code Compliance will investigate violations in the unincorporated areas of the county. Municipal code compliance departments will respond to reports of violations within their jurisdictions.

Code Compliance numbers include: