MONDAY (CBSMiami) — Plenty of showers and thunderstorms kicked off Thursday in South Florida. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s due to more cloud coverage and stormy periods.

After a wet Wednesday, moisture continues to increase across South Florida and the rain chance remains high.

Another round of storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning and gusty winds.

Thursday night, some spotty storms will be possible.

As deep tropical moisture remains in place on Friday, the weather remains unsettled with a high chance of scattered to numerous storms again.

The atmosphere is still juicy and unstable on Saturday and scattered storms will likely develop.

This Saturday is the official start of Summer with the Summer Solstice and it will certainly feel like Summer this weekend with highs climbing to 90 degrees, hot sun and spotty storms on Father’s Day.

Early to middle next week, drier Saharan dust moves in to lower the rain chance and will likely bring more hazy sunshine.

The tropics remain quiet for now due to that Saharan dust currently over the Atlantic.