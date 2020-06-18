MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— The school board in Miami-Dade County has approved anti-racism instruction as part of the curriculum in one of the nation’s largest school districts.
Board members voted 8-1 late Wednesday, saying Miami-Dade schools need to firmly combat racism.
“It is hard to take a stance that talks about the wrongs of 400-plus years, and I know what people are going to say ‘Well, I didn’t do it. It wasn’t my fault.’ But what is it that we do? What do we tell our children?” said Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, one of two black board members.
Some members said they fielded hundreds of calls and emails over the proposal, apparently prompted by a misinformation campaign accusing them of trying to indoctrinate children.
Marta Perez, the only member who voted against it, said she received angry calls because of her opposition to the curriculum change. She says the district should focus instead on academics and existing initiatives that already emphasize inclusion.
