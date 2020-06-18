Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has the governor issuing an emergency order.
Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order will impact the upcoming state Primary and General elections.
According to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, the order allows the state’s election supervisors the ability to begin processing mail ballots earlier than what’s allowed under Florida law.
It also allows poll workers to work in their home counties and encourages officials to create establish plans to keep polling places sanitized and have voters follow social distancing guidelines.
DeSantis is also encouraging Florida school boards to close schools on election days in order to accommodate voters, who are often directed to polls based in schools.
