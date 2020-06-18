MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has reported its biggest jump yet in new COVID-19 cases.
On Thursday, the state’s health department reported an additional 3,208 cases in a 24 hour period bringing the total to 85,926. There were an additional 43 deaths, bringing the total to 3,061.
Total hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases are now at 12,577. The state’s overall percentage of positive tests was 5.7 percent.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 581 cases for a total of 23,854 cases. The county also saw an increase of nine deaths bringing the total to 859 deaths. The overall percentage of positive tests is 9.5 percent.
In Broward, there were an additional 14 cases bringing the tally to 9,826 cases. There were 5 additional deaths for a total of 365 deaths. Its percentage of positive tests is 6.5 percent.
Monroe saw an increase of nine cases, bringing its total to 146 cases. There were no additional deaths. Its percentage of positive tests is 3.3 percent.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the upward trend in confirmed cases is mostly a reflection of more testing being conducted combined with some spikes in some agriculture communities, but the number of tests conducted daily peaked three weeks ago and the percentage of positive tests is nearly 6%, more than double the rate of 2.3% in late May.
