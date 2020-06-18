MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What are you going to do for your dad this year? Many communities are easing coronavirus-related restrictions, but the pandemic is still expected to alter some Father’s Day plans, according to a National Retail Federation survey.
According to the National Retail Federation, most consumers (77%) say celebrating Father’s Day is important this year specifically because of the pandemic. Even though stay-at-home restrictions have eased in many areas of the country, 58% of respondents say they still plan to celebrate virtually.
Gifts dads can use while he’s at home during the pandemic are popular this year. That includes supplies for home improvement projects and gardening. According to the NRF, the number of consumers planning to gift home improvement and gardening supplies grew 29% over last year.
How much will you be spending on dad this year? According to the NRF survey, consumers expect to spend an average of $149 on gifts, about $10 more than last year.
