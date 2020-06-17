MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s been a warm start this Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s across South Florida. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

After a relatively dry day Tuesday, the rain will return Wednesday.

The storms will fire up along the west coast and the Everglades early in the day and then the storms will move in across more populated areas in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may produce gusty winds, lightning, heavy downpours and localized flooding.

The rain chance is on the rise again Thursday due to more moisture around and the heating of the day. Scattered storms will be possible Thursday and Friday the rain chance will be even higher.

Highs will remain close to normal in the upper 80s.

This weekend, it will be more of our typical Summer pattern with a mix of hot sunshine and passing storms. Highs will be a bit warmer in the low 90s.

In the Tropics, there are two areas to watch, but neither is expected to develop.

The non-tropical low pressure system that has been sitting offshore of the southeast coast of the U.S. has moved inland over Eastern North Carolina and the Hurricane Center says this has a 0% chance of development as this disturbance is interacting with land.

This system will likely bring more rain and gusty winds to portions of the Carolinas.

Then there is a tropical wave a couple hundred miles ESE of the Windward Islands which has a 0% chance of development according to the National Hurricane Center.

Showers and thunderstorms have diminished with this disturbance and upper level winds remain unfavorable for development. This system could bring gusty winds and heavy rain over Trinidad and Tobago and Northeastern coastal sections of Venezuela during the next week.