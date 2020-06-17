Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Wednesday that police would increase enforcement due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases locally.
Mayor Gimenez said the Miami-Dade Police Department will be “shutting down businesses found to not be following the safety rules.”
Gimenez urges residents to take personal responsibility by wearing masks and by practicing social distancing.
“If you are not going to take personal responsibility, we are certainly going to call you out… Lives are at stake,” said Gimenez.
He urges residents to report those not following the rules by calling 305 4-POLICE.
You must log in to post a comment.