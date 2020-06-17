MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a homicide in Little Haiti where two men were shot, but only one survived.

It coincidentally happened right next to the Toussaint Louverture Elementary which was covered with yellow crime scene tape and sealed off with the crime scene until 12 p.m.

Police responded to 123 NE 59th Street shortly after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday reference a person shot.

When they arrived, two men were on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was dead on the scene and the second was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Center in stable condition.

There were at least 50 evidence markers with bullet casings next to them, scattered on the street, near a bicycle laying in the road and a body covered by a tarp.

The crime scene spans about two blocks.

Jose Espinosa told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he heard the gunfire.

“I heard 10 to 12 shots,” he said. “Then I saw all the police come in and people went outside and saw the ambulance. I hope people will come forward and help out. This was a human being.”

Police brought in a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois maned Dexter to search for evidence. He found additional shell casings.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward if up to $3,000.