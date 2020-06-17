Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a homicide in Little Haiti where two men were shot, but only one survived.
Police responded to 123 NE 59th Street shortly after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday reference a person shot.
When they arrived, two men were on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the men was dead on the scene and the second was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Center in stable condition.
There are at least 50 evidence markers with bullet casings next to them, according to CBS4’s Brooke Shafer who is on the scene. There is also a bicycle laying in the road and a body covered by a tarp.
The crime scene spans about two blocks.
