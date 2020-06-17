MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Along with healthy food and milk, families in need in Miami Gardens got the chance to pick up another crucial item on Wednesday, face masks.
“We see a resurgence in numbers, so we want to make sure we get something to the community that they can wear easily, they can wash them, and protect themselves and people around them,” said Karen Grey with A Better Concept PR who was at Wednesday’s event.
The distribution event at Mount Hermon Church on Northwest 25th Avenue was put on by groups like Joshua’s Heart and Feed the Children. It included 500 boxes of food, 960 gallons of milk, and 1,000 packs of masks. Each family was given one pack of five masks each.
“We really want to make sure that people, especially people of color, are covering up,” said Miami Gardens council member David Williams, Jr. “We want to also make sure they’re sending a message, so people will put them on.”
Wednesday’s event was available for families to drive or walk up.
Organizers told CBS4 this move was intentional to make sure the most vulnerable families could still receive necessary items.
Organizers plan to hold another food and mask distribution at Mount Hermon Church on Wednesday, June 24.
