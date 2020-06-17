Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7:00 a.m. on June 17, 2020.
FLORIDA: 80,109 confirmed cases
- Residents: 78,128
- Deaths: 2,993
- Hospitalizations: 12,206
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 1,461,297
- Negative Test Results: 1,380,200
- Percent Positive: 5.5%
MIAMI-DADE: 22,741 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 22,300; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 440
- Deaths: 847
- Hospitalizations: 3,528
- Total Tests: 242,429
- Negative: 219,476; Awaiting Results: 122; Inconclusive: 104
- Percent Positive: 9.4%
BROWARD: 9,498 confirmed cases
- Residents: 9,215; Non-Residents: 283
- Deaths: 358
- Hospitalizations: 1,764
- Total Tests: 148,549
- Negative: 138,979; Awaiting Results: 26; Inconclusive: 13
- Percent Positive: 6.4%
MONROE: 131 confirmed cases
- Residents: 120, Non-Residents: 11
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 12
- Total Tests: 4,293
- Negative: 4,162; Awaiting Results: 48, Inconclusive: 0
- Percent Positive: 3.1%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 2,137,731 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 116,963 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 8,192,700 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 444,111
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.