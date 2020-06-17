MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Legislation addressing the issue of law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs known as ‘Alyssa’s Law’ is headed to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement.

The bill is named after Alyssa Alhadeff, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

student who fell victim to the school shooting that took place on February 14th, 2017.

US Congressman Michael Gottlieb (D-Davie), who sponsored the bill in the House, said:

“The introduction of ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to the state of Florida is just one way we can honor the young life of Alyssa Alhadeff. By providing Florida’s public schools with the option for panic alarms, first responders will now receive immediate guidance and direction; enabling them to respond more quickly, eliminate a threat, and treat those who have been harmed. This is a necessary response to an evil in today’s society, and we must continue this congruent effort until we find a solution to our mass shooting epidemic.”

Representative Dan Daley (D-Coral Springs), Co-Sponsor of the House version of the bill, said:

“During tragedies like the one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, every second matters – it is quite literally life or death. With the signing of this legislation, every school in Florida will be equipped with technology that will notify first responders in rapid time. We must do everything possible to protect our children in their classrooms. This bill is one part of a larger effort to ensure that our schools are properly equipped to protect students during an active shooter situation.”

“Protecting our schools is a multifaceted effort, and implementing ‘Alyssa’s Law’ is a tremendous step in the right direction toward keeping our kids safe in an emergency. As a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, nothing is more important to me than taking action to ensure that my community – and others like it – never experience such a tragedy ever again.”

Senator Lauren Book (D-Plantation), Sponsor of the Senate version, said:

“In the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, milliseconds mattered – and the lack of real-time coordination between first responders likely cost precious lives. After Lori Alhadeff’s daughter Alyssa was killed at MSD, Lori committed herself to memorializing Alyssa by protecting other children in ways her own daughter was not able to be kept safe. Thanks to Lori’s tireless advocacy, the creation of ‘Alyssa’s Alerts’ ensures children and educators across the state of Florida will be much safer in their classrooms. From one mother to another, I thank her for fighting for all of our children.”