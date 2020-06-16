Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami has announced that students will return to campus in August.
The university sent out a tweet saying that Fall Semester classes would begin August 17th, a week earlier than it had planned. The semester will end on November 20th, the Friday before Thanksgiving. Students will take finals remotely.
The university will conduct deep cleaning of all campus spaces.
Students and faculty members must also undergo coronavirus screening and get the flu vaccine before returning to campus.
Students have not been allowed back on campus since March.
