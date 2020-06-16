MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two juveniles in a car crashed into a gas pump while being pursued by Hallandale Beach police.
According to police, when one of their officers attempted to stop the car, the driver took off. During the pursuit, the driver made a sharp turn at Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Martin Luther King Avenue and crashed into a gas pump at the Shell station.
The driver and the passenger, both juveniles, took off on foot but were eventually apprehended.
The brother of one of the juveniles said the police were near their home for something unrelated when his brother hit reverse in the car, which he said was stolen, and hit a curb which drew the officer’s attention. He said his brother then refused to stop and wound up crashing into the nearby gas station.
Neither of the juveniles was hurt in the crash.
