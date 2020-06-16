MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a steamy start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in Broward and Miami-Dade.
It was warmer across Monroe County with the lower 80s with some shower activity.
The rain chance is lower on Tuesday due to some drier air that has moved in. Although we will not see the widespread storms we had on Monday, there is still the potential for some showers and scattered storms especially for the Keys and southern Miami-Dade.
With more sunshine in place, we’ll heat up to around 90 degrees. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s and lower 100s this afternoon.
Wednesday we’ll see more of the same. By Thursday and Friday, deeper moisture will enhance our potential for showers and storms. This weekend we will see scattered storms due to some lingering moisture and highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.
In the tropics, there is a low-pressure system off the coast of Georgia with only a 10% chance of cyclone development as it lifts northward. This disturbance will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
