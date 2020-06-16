(CBSMiami)- Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t had the chance to make an impact on the football field yet in the NFL, but he’s already making one off of it. The 22-year-old announced today that he has established a scholarship endowment at his high school alma mater, St. Louis School in Oahu, Hawaii.

Proud to announce the establishment of a Tagovailoa Family @StLouisHawaii Scholarship Endowment that will provide educational opportunities for Hawai’i kids. #crusaderstrong 🤙 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) June 16, 2020

According to AL.com’s Mike Rodak, the endowment is for $300,000. In addition to the permanent endowment, Rodak reports that four scholarships will be handed out to Hawaii students over the next four years that are to be named in honor of Tagovailoa’s grandparents.

More on Tua gift to Saint Louis HS: “In addition to the permanent endowment, four scholarships will be awarded to students from Hawaiʻi over the next four years, each named in honor of his grandparents: Seumaninoa Tagovailoa, Taulia Fa'avi, Leaniva Tagovailoa and Pa'iau Fa'avi.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) June 16, 2020

Tagovailoa spent his high school career at the school, developing into a five-star prospect before going on to star at Alabama for the last three seasons. The Dolphins selected him with the 5th overall pick in April’s draft.