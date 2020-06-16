WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa

(CBSMiami)- Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t had the chance to make an impact on the football field yet in the NFL, but he’s already making one off of it. The 22-year-old announced today that he has established a scholarship endowment at his high school alma mater, St. Louis School in Oahu, Hawaii.

According to AL.com’s Mike Rodak, the endowment is for $300,000. In addition to the permanent endowment, Rodak reports that four scholarships will be handed out to Hawaii students over the next four years that are to be named in honor of Tagovailoa’s grandparents.

Tagovailoa spent his high school career at the school, developing into a five-star prospect before going on to star at Alabama for the last three seasons. The Dolphins selected him with the 5th overall pick in April’s draft.

