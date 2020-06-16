MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners have approved an ordinance to revive an independent review panel to oversee the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Tuesday’s first reading passed 9 to 4.
It is the first step toward reestablishing civilian oversight of the police department. A civilian panel was in place in the county years ago but was defunded.
The ordinance needs to pass one more time before it becomes law.
The Independent Civilian Panel is where people could file complaints against Miami-Dade police officers, and allow county staff to investigate claims of wrongdoing.
There will be a public hearing which is tentatively scheduled for July 8th.
Protesters across South Florida have been demanding police reform including more police oversight and accountability following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
You must log in to post a comment.