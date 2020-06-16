Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis talked about the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state in Tallahassee on Tuesday afternoon.
DeSantis kept the focus on the increase in testing.
“You do now have widespread testing of asymptomatic people. When people are going back to work, you have businesses saying, ‘hey go get tested.’ And it’s not just the main sites. We have really expanded the drive-thru and the walkup sites and now we have pop-up sites at retail locations. And that’s thousands and thousands of tests a day.”
The state recorded an additional 2,700 cases of COVID-19 today, once again, setting a new daily record.
Positive cases have been trending up this month as more and more of the state moves toward reopening.
