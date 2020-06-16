CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Friends and family are mourning the death of 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau, a Black Lives Matter protester who was found dead after disappearing earlier this month.

Tallahassee police said the body of Salau was discovered on Saturday night along with 75-year-old Victoria Sims.

Police said they have taken 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr. into custody. There are no further details about the case or the charges the man may face.

Salau was a vocal activist and had appeared on several videos of the protests in the state’s capital but it does not appear race or her activism are motives in this case.

