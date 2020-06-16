MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida has a new record for one-day increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state.

On Tuesday, the state reported 2,783 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus bringing the total to 80,109 cases. It had a total of 2,993 deaths, an increase of 55 from the day before.

Total hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases are now at 12,206. The state’s overall percentage of positive tests was 5.5 percent.

Miami-Dade saw a one day increase of 544 new cases for a total of 22,741 cases. It has 21 new deaths for a total of 847. The overall percentage of positive tests is 9.4 percent.

Broward has 412 new cases for a total of 9,498 cases and no new deaths. Its percentage of positive tests is 6.4 percent.

Monroe has one new case for a total of 131 cases and no new deaths. Its percentage of positive tests is 3.1 percent.

Since late May, 17 of 19 days have seen at least 1,000 new cases as more people are getting tested and the state has gradually reopened businesses and gathering spots. Most Florida businesses have reopened, but with restrictions such as admitting only 50% of the usual seating capacity at indoor restaurants and movie theaters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week said the upward trend in confirmed cases is mostly a reflection of more testing being conducted combined with some spikes in some agriculture communities, but the number of tests conducted daily peaked three weeks ago and the percentage of positive tests is now over 6%, more than double the rate of 2.3% in late May.

