MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University is moving closer to reopening its campus.
On Tuesday, FIU’s board of trustees approved a plan to resume some fall classes in person with others happening online or in a hybrid format.
The university will also ask everyone on campus to log onto an app each day to track whether they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
The Florida Board of Governors still needs to sign off on FIU’s plan.
The University of Miami has announced that students will return to campus in August.
UM sent out a tweet saying that Fall Semester classes would begin August 17th, a week earlier than it had planned. The semester will end on November 20th, the Friday before Thanksgiving. Students will take finals remotely.
You must log in to post a comment.