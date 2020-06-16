MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There were tense moments Tuesday afternoon as shots were fired near downtown Miami and police raced to the scene.

A law enforcement source says the shots were fired in the Opera Tower, possibly near the elevator.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench was at the scene exclusively with photojournalist Joaquin Garcia as they coincidentally were working on a story about community policing with neighborhood resource offices Anthony Reyes and Orlando Del Valle.

More than a dozen police cars raced to the scene and CBS4 witnessed officers with guns drawn racing after one vehicle on foot that police say had possible persons of interest inside.

They stopped the car and the officer yelled out “Put your hands up. Put your hands up.”

The scene was roped off and D’Oench and Garcia were asked to get outside the yellow crime scene tape.

In a late-afternoon news conference, Commander Freddie Cruz said there was no evidence that anyone had been shot but one man claims he was nearly wounded and so he will officially be listed as a victim. Cruz said 5 to 6 people were taken into custody. CBS4 took video of them in handcuffs being taken away.

Cruz said another person fled into a nearby building close to 16th Street and North Bayshore Drive and he was taken into custody. He said police had not recovered a weapon and they are looking for surveillance tape.

The shots were fired as Reyes and Del Valle were making the rounds as part of their community policing.

Reyes, who had been a homicide detective for 9 years, said “I think more than ever we need to build community trust. Here we meet with business owners and find out what concerns they have. They see the uniform and there is a human aspect. It’s a different thing hearing the negative comments about us these days. I don’t who came up with the idea of defunding police because you see how we are in need. I like this job because I am out there talking with people and helping them.”

Commander Cruz said “What they do is provide a bridge between police and the community. They know what needs to get done. This is all about building that trust.”

Elsia More, who has been the owner of Latin Cafe 2000 on Biscayne Boulevard for two decades, said: “I have been here 20 years and I can always count on them when there is a problem.”

James Hondros, the owner of Speedart Motorsports, “Really they are the liaison between police and the community, They always check on us and give us moral support and protection.”

Andres Althade said “I am the President of our condo association and one thing is for sure. We can always count on them.”

Reyes is one of 26 neighborhood resource officers in Miami, a program that started in the 1990s and a program that he is proud to be part of.