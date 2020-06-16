MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools’ Class of 2020 high school graduates are being treated to what is being described as “a never-before, history-making augmented reality,” as part of their virtual graduation experience.

There is a total of four interactive experiences.

In one experience, grads will be able to appear as if they are dancing with music superstar Flo Rida.

“This futuristic ImagineAR augmented reality technology is a trip,” said Flo Rida. “I’m happy to help these graduates define a new way of celebrating and social interaction as they move on to the next chapter in their young lives.”

South Florid native Flo Rida and Broward County Public High Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie have teamed up to make the virtual experience a reality.

All grads are encouraged to record their personal interactive experiences and post their vids on social media, tagging their school and #2020GradSecret.

One student in each of the four categories will be awarded $200 from Broward Education Foundation in a “who did it best” contest.

School officials said, “The Augmented Reality app allows graduates to choose from four customizable interactive experiences – accepting a diploma from Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, hang with international music superstar Flo Rida and Tik Tok dance with both of them.”

Here is what Broward school officials had to say about it:

“On Monday, June 15, Broward Education Foundation unveiled the “#2020gradsecret” an immersive Augmented Reality mobile app created by ImagineAR especially for students graduating from Broward County Public Schools. Each of the more than 18,000 graduating seniors received a special Class of 2020 sign with their cap and gown packages.”

Grads will also be able to point their phones at the #2020gradsecret social media sign to launch a special video message from former NBA star and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.