MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is canceling their annual free Slurpee day because of “the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It’s the first time in nearly 20-years that the store has had to cancel it’s 7-Eleven day on July 11.

There are about 150 stores in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and 920 stores in the state of Florida.

The chain has been giving out free Slurpees on July 11 since 2002, to celebrate the convenience store’s birthday, which is on 7/11.

“At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, franchisees, and employees,” 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt said in a news release. “Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right.”

7-Eleven says it plans to celebrate its birthday by donating one million meals to people in need.

And if you still want that free Slurpee, you can get it.

The store also says that in order to let customers celebrate in a safe and responsible way, they will be giving customers a free medium Slurpee coupon into members 7Rewards loyalty accounts that can be redeemed during the month of July.