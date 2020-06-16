CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two women had to be transported by air rescue after being struck by a truck on Tuesday morning in Hialeah, authorities said.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said a 70-year-old woman sustained head and leg injuries and was transported To Ryder Trauma at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The second patient sustained a head injury and was also flown to Jackson.

No word on the patients’ current condition.

Authorities said it happened in the 900 block of E 10TH Avenue.

No word if the vehicle stayed on the scene.

It is unclear what may have caused that crash.

Authorities continue to investigate.

