MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two women had to be transported by air rescue after being struck by a truck on Tuesday morning in Hialeah, authorities said.
Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said a 70-year-old woman sustained head and leg injuries and was transported To Ryder Trauma at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
The second patient sustained a head injury and was also flown to Jackson.
No word on the patients’ current condition.
Authorities said it happened in the 900 block of E 10TH Avenue.
No word if the vehicle stayed on the scene.
It is unclear what may have caused that crash.
Authorities continue to investigate.
