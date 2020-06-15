MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man suspected of burning a Miami police car during protests in downtown Miami has died in a South Florida hospital.
Miami police announced they were charging Giovanni Fernandez, 38, with arson and criminal mischief along with inciting a riot after he was found hospitalized due to an unrelated medical episode.
Investigators found Fernandez the FBI released surveillance images of him and offering a reward of $25,000 for an arrest and conviction.
However, after being hospitalized for about a week, Miami Police confirmed he passed away due to the undisclosed medical episode.
Anyone with information on suspects who vandalized businesses or vehicles is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).
