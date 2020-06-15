MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s an old song with lyrics that says “what the world needs now is love, sweet love.” Ken Lerman, a businessman from Pompano Beach, is living that message right now with a movement he created called “Roses for Change.”

The idea came about after the death of George Floyd and the turmoil that followed.

“I felt their pain and it made a huge difference for them. And the other thing is me being white and them being black made them feel great that I would give out roses to all the African Americans in the store,” said Lerman. “For me, I don’t see color. I see us all as human beings. We all can love each other. I mean love is simple.”

Lerman, who owns his own printing business for 35 years, appropriately named “The Happy Printer,” decided to spring into action purchasing dozens of roses he could hand out.

“The first thing I did was I went to Whole Foods and Publix and I gave out roses to all the African Americans in the store. I said ‘I love you’ and they said ‘I love you’ back and they said ‘God bless you’ and they said ‘we need love now more than ever before,’” he explained.

Lerman was so moved by the response. He posted pictures on Facebook which received 600 likes.

Suddenly, Roses for Change on Facebook was born.

His followers wanted to join him, buying roses as well.

Now it’s become a movement, spreading love to people of all races.

CBS4 recently caught up with them spreading love in Boca Raton.

Michelle Belmond, who had never met Lerman in person, wanted in on the love train and came out on this day to volunteer.

“I am inspired by him every day and his message is just of love. Love yourself, love one another,” Belmond said. “He speaks to my soul and he speaks to me, because I love to spread love as well. I am inspired by him every day.”

Some were skeptical, wondering if there’s a catch to these random acts of kindness. But for those who understood, it meant the world.

“I think it’s just amazing. Really, really nice. You’re really showing your love taking your time to do this,” said Julie Erlich, who received a rose. “It’s amazing just being a brightness to this world. Thank you so much.”

“Can you imagine what the world would be like if we just all give roses to each other instead of what’s actually going on? To me that’s a way to spread the message of love,” Lerman said.

Roses for Change hands out roses every Friday. For the schedule, click here.