MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rogue University of Miami athletics booster and convicted Ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro is out of federal prison, seven years earlier than expected and now in home confinement.

As first reported by Yahoo Sports, Shapiro will be monitored under home confinement where he will serve the rest of his sentence.

He is currently at the home of a family member, according to Yahoo. He must wear an ankle monitor and undergo random drug testing. He will be allowed to have a job, but will have to continue to repay remaining restitution to his victims.

The transfer comes after recent federal prison directives asked prison officials to move some at-risk inmates into home confinement in the face of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Shapiro, 51, reportedly has high blood pressure and a heart condition, making him higher risk for life-threatening coronavirus complications.

He was scheduled for release in November 2027.

Shapiro, who sparked an NCAA probe by telling the organization that he plied high-profile UM athletes with gifts, has been serving 20 years in prison for fleecing investors in a $930 million Ponzi scheme. He was convicted on one count of securities fraud and one count of money laundering, and ordered to pay nearly $83 million in restitution.

His shady dealings also led to sanctions against the school.