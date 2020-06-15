MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A few showers are moved across the area and the Keys.

Monday’s highs will climb to the upper 80s before the storms develop. A few of the afternoon and evening storms could turn strong to severe with the potential for heavy downpours. Since the winds will be lighter, some of the storms will be slow-moving and may lead to flooding in spots. Lightning and gusty winds will be possible.

Monday night we may see some spotty storms with lows in the upper 70s.

We remain unsettled with rain chances remaining high most of the week due to plenty of moisture and a low-pressure system just off the Georgia/Carolina coast.

This week will be hot and steamy with highs climbing to around 90 degrees and we’ll have the potential for scattered to numerous storms every day, especially in the afternoon hours.

This weekend the rain chance will start to diminish a bit, but our temperatures will remain hot.