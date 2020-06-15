Comments (2)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami has reopened its boat ramps after reopening its marinas last month.
Boaters and passengers are expected to follow the county guidelines.
Facial coverings must be worn onshore until the vessel has left the marina.
Only one boat per launch ramp is allowed, vessels shall be prepared in advance to launch, such as plug secured, dock lines tied, and safety equipment and provisions already onboard. All passengers shall board the vessel once it is launched.
Upon returning to the dock, all passengers shall remain on the vessel until the boat is ready to be loaded onto the trailer.
