MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Members of the Hallandale Beach police SWAT team, who collectively resigned last week in protest, will meet Monday with the city’s Police Chief Sonia Quinones.

The officers, who resigned from the team on Friday but not from the police department, said they were unhappy with Quinones after she took a knee with protesters earlier in the week.

The union representing the officers called it shocking, saying it appeared the command staff was taking a knee in solidarity with activists and Vice Mayor Sabrina Javellana who, they say, stated she wants officers “fired and charged” while some om the crowd chanted to get a closed police-involved shooting case re-opened.

The eight officers and two sergeants say they were “minimally equipped” and had been “disrespected” by city officials. They say these officials refused to address equipment and training concerns.

“The team is minimally equipped, under-trained and often times restrained by the politicization of our tactics to the extent of placing the safety of dogs over the safety of the team members,” the union said in a statement.

They added that the city’s commission has “openly disrespected officers” and “Vice-Mayor Sabrina Javellana has openly made ignorant and inaccurate statements attacking the lawful actions of the city’s officers and SWAT team.”

The city responded with its own statement which read in part:

“They specifically mention their displeasure with the Chief joining members of our community in taking a knee against racism, hatred, and intolerance earlier this week. They have incorrectly stated the gesture was in support of an elected official. This is simply not true.”

Quinones set up the meeting with the officers who resigned to hear their grievances and concerns.

Hallandale Beach said it continues to have special weapons and tactics coverage through regional mutual aid.